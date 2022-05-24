Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.77. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 330,179 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$291.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

