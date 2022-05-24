AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 2,277 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

