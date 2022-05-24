AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 3,710 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $6,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

