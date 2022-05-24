Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 million. Nyxoah reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 million to $5.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $13.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

