Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.56 Million

Brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $69.11 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $57.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $266.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $269.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.56 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $293.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

