Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.62 million to $77.60 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $351.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $351.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.41 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,118,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

