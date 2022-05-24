Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce sales of $84.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.53 million. Wingstop reported sales of $74.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $349.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.81 million to $364.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $413.31 million, with estimates ranging from $376.41 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

