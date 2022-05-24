Andy Naylor Purchases 3,717 Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($6,314.27).

MEX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £53.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

