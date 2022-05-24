Andy Naylor Purchases 3,717 Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEXGet Rating) insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($6,314.27).

MEX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £53.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

