Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.05 million, a PE ratio of 368.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.