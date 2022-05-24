AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.19 million. AppFolio reported sales of $89.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $456.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $457.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $547.03 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $550.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 896.2% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $150.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

