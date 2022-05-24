Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

