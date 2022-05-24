Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $281,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

