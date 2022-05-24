Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 462,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $450,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

