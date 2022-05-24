Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.