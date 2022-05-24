Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

