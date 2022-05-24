Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Up 5.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 70,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 131,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

