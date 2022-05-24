ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30,340 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

