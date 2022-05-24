ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.85

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.85 and traded as high as C$46.95. ATCO shares last traded at C$46.83, with a volume of 181,502 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.39.

Get ATCO alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.