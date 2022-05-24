Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

