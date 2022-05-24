Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.64 and traded as low as $29.13. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

