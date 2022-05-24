Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.64 and traded as low as $29.13. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.
About Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.