Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 2,917 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($49,332.43).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.37) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($24,820.18).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.89) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,564.74).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($60,591.29).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin acquired 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($18,767.46).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($23.47) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,821.32).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($23.53) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,541.97).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,509.63).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.66) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,443.44).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($18,597.58).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.90) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,412.73).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 1,303 ($16.40) on Tuesday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 593.40 ($7.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,911.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,626.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of £211.36 million and a PE ratio of 44.43.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

