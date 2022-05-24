Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

