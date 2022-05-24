Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.96

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.96 and traded as low as C$26.25. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 6,826,628 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$47.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

