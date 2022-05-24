Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Belden worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Belden by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 257,021 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Belden by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

