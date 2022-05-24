Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. abrdn plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.