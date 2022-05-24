Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Big Lots worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

