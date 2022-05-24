Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $15,529,000.

NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

