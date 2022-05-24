BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 42,157 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.06) to €26.50 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

