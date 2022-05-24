BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 371,636 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

