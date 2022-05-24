BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

