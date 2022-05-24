BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 32,917 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

