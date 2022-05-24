BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,001 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,254 shares of company stock worth $819,966 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

