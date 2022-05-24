British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,059.08

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,059.08 ($38.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,496 ($43.99). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,495 ($43.98), with a volume of 2,303,001 shares traded.

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,296.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,059.08. The company has a market cap of £78.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.45), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($350,539.30). Insiders bought a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

