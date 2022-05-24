Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of WRK opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.