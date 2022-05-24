Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Apple by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

