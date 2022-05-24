Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $29,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.