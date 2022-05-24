Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CDPYF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/19/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins to C$65.00.
- 5/19/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank to C$63.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$66.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$66.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$62.25.
- 4/11/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
