Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

