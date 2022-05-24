Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Down 10.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.37. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.