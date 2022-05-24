Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director James Keith Morgan Buys 15,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CIA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
