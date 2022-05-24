Comparing Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) & Its Competitors

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rapid Micro Biosystems to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors -232.13% 7.12% -11.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million -$73.52 million -0.21 Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -20.37

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rapid Micro Biosystems Competitors 321 1323 1824 58 2.46

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 403.70%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than its peers.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

