Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

