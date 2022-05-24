Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Shares Down 1.5%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

About Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

