Cott (TSE:BCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.71. Cott shares last traded at C$19.52, with a volume of 1,160,012 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.52.
Cott Company Profile (TSE:BCB)
