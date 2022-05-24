Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,936 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

