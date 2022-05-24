Critical Survey: Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) vs. Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62% Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01%

Shineco has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Alico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 6.63 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Alico $108.56 million 2.88 $34.86 million $7.56 5.47

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shineco and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Alico beats Shineco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alico (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

