CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Down 0.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEVMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

