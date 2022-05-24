CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.19

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.19 and traded as high as $135.72. CVR Partners shares last traded at $133.99, with a volume of 101,887 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

