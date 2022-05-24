Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 775,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

