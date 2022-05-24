Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 775,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.
About Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)
