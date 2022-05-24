Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

